DSEJ announces summer break from July 03 for schools falling in winter zones of Jammu

Srinagar, June 27: School Education Department Tuesday announced summer vacation for the all government and private schools falling in winter zone of Jammu division from July 03.

News agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Director of School Education Jammu said, “All the government and recognized private schools falling in winter zone of Jammu division shall observe summer vacation from

July-03 to July-12.

“It is further ordered that all teachers shall remain available for any on-line guidance of students during vacation period,” DSEJ said.

The official communique further states that if any default on part of the head of the schools or teaching staff in observance of the schedule shall attract action under rules.

