DSEJ holds webinar on World Cancer Day

While speaking on the issue, Dr. Surbhi Kudyar highlighted the causes, risk factors for cancer, various preventive strategies including nutritional diets and healthy lifestyle role in keeping cancer at bay. She asked to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. She also asked not to believe in prevailing myths and to believe in contacting doctors at the right time.

Dr. Deepak Abrol deliberated upon Radiation Therapy and how it can be used to treat cancer by using high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. He also discussed the warning signs of cancer and emphasized on screening of oneself at regular intervals. The queries of the participants were also satisfied by the Resource Person.