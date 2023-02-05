DSEJ holds webinar on World Cancer Day

Jammu, Feb 5: Directorate of School Education Jammu, through its Counselling Cell, in collaboration with American Oncology Institute, on Sunday organised a mega webinar on World Cancer Day which was attended live by students, teachers, parents, HOIs, higher officials and others through zoom and Facebook.
Dr. Surbhi Kudyar, Associate Consultant (Breast Oncology) American Oncology Institute, Jammu and Dr. Deepak Abrol, SeniorConsultant Radiation Oncology AOI were the guest speakers.
While speaking on the issue, Dr. Surbhi Kudyar highlighted the causes, risk factors for cancer, various preventive strategies including nutritional diets and healthy lifestyle role in keeping cancer at bay. She asked to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. She also asked not to believe in prevailing myths and to believe in contacting doctors at the right time.
Dr. Deepak Abrol deliberated upon Radiation Therapy and how it can be used to treat cancer by using high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. He also discussed the warning signs of cancer and emphasized on screening of oneself at regular intervals. The queries of the participants were also satisfied by the Resource Person.
Director of School Education Jammu, Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma thanked American Oncology Institute for their support and ensured the resolve of the directorate to organize programmes for the health and well being of all the stakeholders. He added that Cancer prevention efforts in children should focus on behaviours that will prevent the child from developing preventable cancer as an adult.