Dulloo reviews status of Farmers Produce Organisations of Kashmir

Secretary in APD, representatives of MD NCDC, MD Small Farmers Agri Business Consortium, MD Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India, New Delhi, Director General Planning (APD), Director Finance (APD), representatives of NABARD, Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, MD, JK Agro Industries Development Corporation, Director Horticulture Kashmir, Director Floriculture Kashmir, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Director Fisheries J&K, Chief Executives of FPOs and other concerned attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.

During the meeting, the heads of several FPOs from the Kashmir division presented an overview of their respective organizations viz product, membership, shareholders, trainings, preparation of business plans etc.