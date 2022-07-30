Dumper catches fire inside Nashri tunnel in Udhampur, no casualty reported

Banihal July 30: A dumper mysteriously caught fire inside Nashri Chennai Tunnel in J&K's Udhampur district on Saturday with timely action by the Fire and Emergency Services averting a major mishap.
As per officials, as soon as the mishap was reported, Fire tenders were pressed into service and they doused the fire. The timely action by the Fire and Emergency Services averted a major tragedy inside the tunnel.
An official told Greater Kashmir that no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.