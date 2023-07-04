Durand Cup trophy reaches J&K's Udhampur

Udhampur, July 4: The trophy tour for the 132nd edition of the historic Durand Cup Football tournament, reached Udhampur, the Headquarters of the Northern Command of the Indian Army in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.

The three glittering Durand trophies were received amidst much fervour by the Chief of Staff, Headquarters Northern Command as well as Nazeer Andrabi, President of the Jammu & Kashmir Football Federation, among other dignitaries.

The three Trophies unique to the tournament are, the Durand Cup (a rolling trophy and the original prize), the Shimla Trophy (also a rolling trophy and first given by the resident of Shimla in 1904) and the President's Cup (for permanent keep and first presented by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India's first President, in 1956). The trophies were jointly flagged-off for a 17-city Trophy Tour on Friday in Delhi, by General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army, Air Chief Marshal VK Chaudhary, Chief of Air Staff and Kalyan Chaubey, President, All India Football Federation (AIFF).