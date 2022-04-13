Dwivedi chairs Committee meet

Jammu, Apr 13: The second meeting of Committee constituted to consider different aspects for commemoration of birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh and its observance in general under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.
Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer, Additional Secretary, General Administration Department, Rohit Sharma and representative of Culture department participated in the meeting.
The Committee had threadbare discussion on views recorded by prominent historians and academicians regarding contribution of Maharaja Hari Singh. It decided that other related aspects and information with regard to contribution of Maharaja Hari Singh requires further deliberation comparing similar provisions for eminent persons with similar background in other states and Union Territories as well as abolition and declaration of holidays in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past.
It was decided that as soon as the requisite information is compiled, the Committee shall finalise recommendations after deliberating upon all these aspects and submit the report before the government for final decision in the matter.