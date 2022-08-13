Dwivedi posted as Joint Secy in DoPT on central deputation

Jammu, Aug 13: Principal Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) and Health and Medical Education (HME) Department Manoj Kumar Dwivedi has been posted as Joint Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) on central deputation.
His name figured in the list of sixteen officers whose names the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved on Saturday for appointments or repatriation at Joint Secretary or Joint Secretary equivalent level with pay at Level 14 of the Pay Matrix.
As per ACC order, M K Dwivedi, IAS (UT:1997) has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Sujata Chaturvedi, IAS (BH:1989).