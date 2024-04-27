DySP posted in CBI, Jammu succumbs to accident injuries

Jammu, Apr 27: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Jammu, Prashant Sharma Saturday succumbed to his critical head injury, sustained during a road accident on Friday night.

The officer breathed his last on the way to DMC Ludhiana in Punjab.

Officials said, “DySP Prashant Sharma, posted in CBI Jammu, was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu after he sustained injuries in an accident late Friday night. The accident occurred when his motorcycle skidded off the road at Jewel.”

DySP Prashant, 52, son of Dharam Pal Sharma of Paloura, Jammu, was on his way back home when the accident occurred.

“He was further referred to DMC Ludhiana in Punjab. However, he died on the way to Ludhiana. His body was shifted to GMC Jammu for medico-legal formalities and following it, it was handed over to legal heirs for last rites,” officials said.