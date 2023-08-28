e-buses in Jammu | Trial-run with passengers on board to begin in September

Jammu, Aug 27: The trial-run of premium e-buses with passengers on board in Jammu will start from the first week of September under the Jammu Smart City Project. However, the fully operationalisation of these e-buses will take some time.
Once operationalised, the e-buses would ply within Jammu City, intercity, and inter-districts roads providing comfortable travel with a sense of security, and fully air conditioned to the passengers in a reasonable passenger fare, officials said.
“The trial-run of e-buses is still on different routes in separate traffic conditions across Jammu, and its peripheral areas,” said an official.
However, with some passengers on board on these e-buses, the trial-run will continue from the first week of September.
“We will check e-buses in real situations / practically in different conditions (both day and night) to know if the company has fulfilled contract parameters on ground or not before making them operational in Jammu under smart city project,” the official said.
A total of 100 e-buses will ply on within Jammu city, inter-district and inter-city roads.
Of the e-buses, around 75 fully air conditioned and premium e-buses will ply on Jammu city roads, and 25 hi-tech e-buses would ply on RS Pura, Akhnoor, Katra, Udhampur, and Kathua routes.