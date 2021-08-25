E-office security system being strengthened in Civil Secretariats

In a circular, Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi has advised all e-office users to be mindful of online invasions and interventions like hacking of e-office.

“Any unusual file movement/approval shall be reported urgently to the authorities. Further, the veracity/authenticity of any such order/direction shall be established before any action for compliance is taken,” the circular said.

It added that: “The implementation of e-office in the Civil Secretariat has brought about a great deal of efficiency in the overall working and disposal of Government business in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, besides ensuring functionality of the Civil Secretariat both at Jammu as well as in Srinagar. Notwithstanding these benefits, this online system like any other IT based system is susceptible to online invasions especially hacking.”

While security of this system is being strengthened, the official quoting the circular said: “The dangers of hacking cannot be overruled. All e-office users therefore have to remain extra cautious and vigilant in respect of potential online invasions and hacking attempts.”

Pertinently, the e-office has been implemented in all the departments of the Civil Secretariat making the movement of files and working easier and faster than in the past. However, the threat to hacking has posed a serious threat to government records, an officer said.