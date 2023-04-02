‘Early detection, intervention can help in managing autism well’

Samba, Apr 2: The district administration organised an informative programme to raise awareness about World Autism Awareness Day at the Conference Hall of the DC Office today. The Department of Social Welfare Samba, in collaboration with the Health Department and Muskaan Foundation, an NGO, organised the event.
Deputy Commissioner, Anuradha Gupta, emphasised that early detection and intervention can help parents manage autism effectively. She further added that most cases of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) are detected during a child’s developmental years, and early intervention is crucial for improving their verbal and social development. With understanding and compassion for their special needs, we can certainly integrate them into the mainstream, she said.
DC Samba directed the Chief Education Officer and DPO Mission Poshan to issue schedules of activities and workshops to make schools and Anganwadis friendly and congenial for special children.
Resource person, Dr Anju gave a detailed presentation to create awareness about autism. She held an interactive session with parents and officers from the Social Welfare, Education and Health Departments to clarify myths and realities about autism. Special educator Richa, from the Udaan Special School, conducted an activity to demonstrate the state of mind of an autistic child and the trauma they go through.
The program was attended by children with autism along with their parents. The children were presented with gifts during the event.
The program was also attended by the District Social Welfare Officer, Deep Kumar, District Information Officer, Ajay Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Vidhi Bhatiyal, CEO, CDPOs, BMOs and other parents and locals.