‘Early detection, intervention can help in managing autism well’

Deputy Commissioner, Anuradha Gupta, emphasised that early detection and intervention can help parents manage autism effectively. She further added that most cases of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) are detected during a child’s developmental years, and early intervention is crucial for improving their verbal and social development. With understanding and compassion for their special needs, we can certainly integrate them into the mainstream, she said.

DC Samba directed the Chief Education Officer and DPO Mission Poshan to issue schedules of activities and workshops to make schools and Anganwadis friendly and congenial for special children.