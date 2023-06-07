Early release of funds to JMC to boost development: Jammu Mayor

As the funds have been received timely, the JMC Mayor expects that the works can be initiated in the month of July. It could be possible because of better planning as earlier funds used to be released in the month of August that would often lead to lapse of funds.

He said that earlier in the month of September, the JMC would do estimation, and in the month of October tenders were floated and accordingly, in the month of November the allotment of tenders was granted. Therefore, the funds would often lapse, he added.