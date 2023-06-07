Early release of funds to JMC to boost development: Jammu Mayor

Jammu, June 7: Expressing commitment to provide maximum governance in the minimum time frame, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Mayor, Rajinder Sharma said that early release of funds for the Corporation in the last week of May will boost the developmental works in the municipal limits.
As the funds have been received timely, the JMC Mayor expects that the works can be initiated in the month of July. It could be possible because of better planning as earlier funds used to be released in the month of August that would often lead to lapse of funds.
He said that earlier in the month of September, the JMC would do estimation, and in the month of October tenders were floated and accordingly, in the month of November the allotment of tenders was granted. Therefore, the funds would often lapse, he added.
He said that "However, it was the first time that the JMC got 50 percent of the budget outlay in the last week of May, 2023." “Now, we have got 10 months to work on the projected works within a time frame to complete them,” he said while addressing a press conference
The Mayor said that “We have given Rs 70 lakhs per ward for the developmental works and we have set a timeline to complete work i.e, 4 months that will benefit the general masses and we would utilize the released funds completely with no chance of lapse of funds.”
Citing examples, he said that in 2018, Rs1.43 crore (capex) was the expenditure for all the 75 wards JMC received and in 2019, it was Rs 1.63 crore. In 2020, the expenditure was Rs 8 crore, and the next year, 2021, it was Rs 38 crore utilized as expenditure.
“In 2022, it was Rs 107 crore expenditure and this year, the JMC’s target is over Rs 150 crores expenditure,” he said.
He said that the early funds were possible due to better decision-making and planning to ensure quality developmental works.