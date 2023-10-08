Early restoration of democracy | Opposition parties dharna to send people’s message: Cong

Addressing a meeting of senior party functionaries, DCC presidents, Corporators and frontal organizations at the PCC HQ here today, along with working president Raman Bhalla, Vikar Rasool said, “The proposed dharna will send a message of united opposition seeking immediate restoration of democracy and the democratic and constitutional rights to the people of J&K.”

He said that people were suffering under the bureaucratic regime for more than five years. “The UT administration has claimed that more than 80 percent people in Jammu and Kashmir do not want elections and are happy with the present dispensation. In order to counter this kind of narrative, the united opposition through this peaceful dharna wants to send a clear and loud message that the people of Jammu and Kashmir want early restoration of democracy and their elected government apart from other democratic and constitutional rights. They want to get rid of the present bureaucratic system, sooner the better,” JKPCC president said.