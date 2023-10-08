Early restoration of democracy | Opposition parties dharna to send people’s message: Cong

Jammu, Oct 8: PCC president Vikar Rasool Wani has asked all senior leaders and functionaries of PCC, including former ministers, ex-legislators, DCC presidents, functionaries of frontal organizations and blocks to attend the proposed peaceful Joint dharna of main opposition parties and like-minded social organizations on October 10 for the restoration of democracy and other issues confronting the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a meeting of senior party functionaries, DCC presidents, Corporators and frontal organizations at the PCC HQ here today, along with working president Raman Bhalla, Vikar Rasool said, “The proposed dharna will send a message of united opposition seeking immediate restoration of democracy and the democratic and constitutional rights to the people of J&K.”
He said that people were suffering under the bureaucratic regime for more than five years. “The UT administration has claimed that more than 80 percent people in Jammu and Kashmir do not want elections and are happy with the present dispensation. In order to counter this kind of narrative, the united opposition through this peaceful dharna wants to send a clear and loud message that the people of Jammu and Kashmir want early restoration of democracy and their elected government apart from other democratic and constitutional rights. They want to get rid of the present bureaucratic system, sooner the better,” JKPCC president said.
“Although the dharna is symbolic and not a show of strength but good number of leaders and workers will attend and join the people during the protest on October 10 and thereafter some time the leadership of the INDIA alliance will also be invited here,” he said.