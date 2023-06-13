SDH Gandoh develops cracks after earthquake

“There is every apprehension the tremors may have caused damage to other structures as well in the district, however no reliable reports are available as of now”, they further said.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan confirmed about the cracks developed at SDH Gundoh. “Fortunately every other thing is normal as of now”, the district officer said.

“We still have constituted teams to see if there is any other damage caused anywhere in the district”, he further said.

Notably, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, with epicenter near Doda, jolted Jammu and Kashmir even as the tremors have been reportedly felt in many other northern states.