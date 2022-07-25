ECI conducts workshop on first level checking of EVMs

Jammu, July 25: Election Commission of India (ECI) in collaboration with office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K today conducted a one-day workshop program on First Level Checking (FLC) of EVM/VVPAT for District Election Officers and Dy District Election Officers at Convention Centre, Canal Road, Jammu.
The program was organized by the Election Commission of India in collaboration with Chief Election Office J&K and the program was chaired by the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Hirdesh Kumar.
Director EVM, ECI, Sunder Rajan, Secretary, ECI, Madhusudan Gupta, Dy General Manager, ECIL Hyderabad, P C Mandal also spoke and highlighted the main objectives of the workshop.
District Election Officers and Dy District Election Officers of Jammu Division besides other concerned officer were also present during the awareness program.
During the workshop various aspects related to issues regarding EVM and VVPAT besides FLC basics including most important starting steps, quality of machines, political parties participation and introduction of P-FLCU. The other issues were also highlighted and demonstration to deal with all stakeholders to conduct election process smoothly.
Inaugural address was given by Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Hirdesh Kumar and highlighted the various objectives and importance of workshop and given valuable suggestions to the participants regarding EVM and VVPAT and other components of Election process.
The representative of ECI gave comprehensive overview of the FLC process, presentation and interactive session. The other important issues were also highlighted including responsibilities of DEOs and FLC in charge, Administrative safeguards and stakeholders’ participation. The concerned officers of team cleared all queries pointed out by the DEOs and DDEOs raised by the participants during the workshop.
An interactive session of hands on training was also held during the workshop to clear all dought related Ballot unit (BU), Control Unit (CU) and VVPAT. During the demonstration the officers also to aware about installation and other process of first level checking of EVM process.