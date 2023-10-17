ED conducts searches in money laundering probe against educational Trust in Jammu

On the basis of the said three fards, the trust acquired multiple pieces of land approx 329 Kanals vide three gift deeds executed on 05.01.2011 and 07.01.2011, said the official.

The main accused include former MP and MLA Ch. Lal Singh, his wife Kanta Andotra, who is also an ex-MLA and Chairperson of the trust, and the then Patwari.

“During the course of investigation by the Directorate, it has come to fore that the excess land is being actively used by the trust for running DPS Schools & other commercial activities,” alleged the official.

“The premises being covered in today’s search include those related to the trust, Chairperson, land donors, POA Holders on behalf of land donors, witnesses who had executed the deeds and the then Patwari who wrongfully issued fards for letting RBET execute the said deeds.”

“Search in the case is ongoing.”