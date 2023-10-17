ED conducts searches in money laundering probe against educational Trust in Jammu

Srinagar, Oct 17: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches in Jammu and its adjoining areas as part of a money laundering probe against an educational trust run by former minister Lal Singh's wife and a former government official in connection with alleged irregularities in land purchase to set up the trust, officials said.
The Jammu ED office conducted searches on eight premises situated at different locations in Jammu, Kathua and Pathankot in the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case of RB Educational Trust registered on the basis of FIR registered in the matter by CBI vide FIR No. RC0042020A0005 dated 12.09.2020, said an official.
“The LEA (law enforcement agency) has filed chargesheet on 28.10.2021 which established offences committed u/s 120-B of RPC and u/s 5(1)(d) rws 5(2) of the J&K PC Act Samvat 2006 by Smt. Kanta Andotra (Chairperson RBET) and Sh. Ravinder Singh (then Patwari of Patwar Halqa Karandi Khurd & Muthi Hardo in 2011) who in criminal connivance issued 03 fards of kore than 329 Kanals of Land during 04.01.2011 to 07.01.2011 without mentioning details in respect of violation of ceiling limit of 100 standard kanals imposed under Section 14 of the J&K Agrarian Reforms Act 1976 thereby giving undue pecuniary advantage to trust,” he added.
On the basis of the said three fards, the trust acquired multiple pieces of land approx 329 Kanals vide three gift deeds executed on 05.01.2011 and 07.01.2011, said the official.
The main accused include former MP and MLA Ch. Lal Singh, his wife Kanta Andotra, who is also an ex-MLA and Chairperson of the trust, and the then Patwari.
“During the course of investigation by the Directorate, it has come to fore that the excess land is being actively used by the trust for running DPS Schools & other commercial activities,” alleged the official.
“The premises being covered in today’s search include those related to the trust, Chairperson, land donors, POA Holders on behalf of land donors, witnesses who had executed the deeds and the then Patwari who wrongfully issued fards for letting RBET execute the said deeds.”
“Search in the case is ongoing.”