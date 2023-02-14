EDI to explore promotion of community enterprise development

As per the Total Start website, there are two paths the organization follows for community development. These are Incubating and Scaling Underprivileged Community Enterprises and Incubating and Scaling Micro and Small Rural and District Level Enterprises. As per the handout of the organization, they are building a movement where they are challenging the present status quo of wealth being created and enjoyed by the elite rich and/or educated, but by making real viable scalable enterprises owned, built , and run by the underprivileged communities from the underdeveloped regions across the world, enabling a paradigm shift as to how the society can evolve for the future.