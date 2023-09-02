Efforts to combat drug abuse, narcotic trade intensified

Deputy Commissioner Samba Abhishek Sharma, along with SSP, Benam Tosh today chaired a pivotal meeting of the district-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) committee in this connection.

The meeting, held at the DC Office complex's Conference hall, aimed to address the pressing issue of drug abuse and the illicit drug trade within the district. During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner issued a series of directives to key district officials, including SDMs, ACD, and tehsildars. These directives included the identification of drug movement hotspots and instances of drug trade. The DC also reviewed the status of a prevalence survey and instructed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to identify informers who can assist in dismantling the drug supply chain.