Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) congregation held in Jammu

Air imbued fervour, reverence and devotion during a big Milad congregation which was organised by Imam Masjid Committee (Jamia Masjid Talab Khatikan) Anayatullah with the active support of local youth and other devotees.

“During the congregation, which was held from 11 am to 2 pm, Islamic scholars and Ulemas including Mufti Jamal-ud-Din; Mufti Mehraj-ud-Din; Mufti Asif and Qari Tariq made religious discourses. During their sermons, they praised the Nabi (SAW); deliberated upon his qualities of head and heart and threw light on his inspiring life. They enlightened the youth of the eternal message of Islam of peace, love and compassion for humanity,” Imam Anayatullah told Greater Kashmir.