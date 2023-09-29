Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) congregation held in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 29: Imbuing piety special prayers, religious processions marked Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations on Friday across the Jammu division which also witnessed a large Milad congregation in Jamia Masjid Talab Khatikan in the old city.
Air imbued fervour, reverence and devotion during a big Milad congregation which was organised by Imam Masjid Committee (Jamia Masjid Talab Khatikan) Anayatullah with the active support of local youth and other devotees.
“During the congregation, which was held from 11 am to 2 pm, Islamic scholars and Ulemas including Mufti Jamal-ud-Din; Mufti Mehraj-ud-Din; Mufti Asif and Qari Tariq made religious discourses. During their sermons, they praised the Nabi (SAW); deliberated upon his qualities of head and heart and threw light on his inspiring life. They enlightened the youth of the eternal message of Islam of peace, love and compassion for humanity,” Imam Anayatullah told Greater Kashmir.
He said that Islamic scholars asked the youth to imbibe the teachings of Islam; follow the path shown by the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) with devotion and commitment and stay away from vices including drug menace.
“They also focussed on the importance of maintaining communal harmony in the best interest of the country,” he said.
Besides religious processions, Milad congregations were also held in Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi and other districts of Jammu region.