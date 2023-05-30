Eight dead, 20 injured after vehicle plunges into gorge in Jammu

Srinagar, May 30: At least eight persons were killed and 20 others injured after their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu district.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that a vehicle bearing registration number UP81 CT0999 while coming from Amritsar to Katra lost its control and fell into a deep gorge.
In this incident, 8 people were killed, and as many 20 people were injured.
Soon police and other rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to a nearby hospital.
Meanwhile, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli reached the spot and is supervising the rescue operation.