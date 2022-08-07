Eight JKAS officers transferred

Sartaj Hussain, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Estates, Kashmir against an available vacancy. Parvinder Kour, Deputy Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Jammu Municipal Corporation, against an available vacancy.

Parveen Akhter, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Jammu against an available vacancy.