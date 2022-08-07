Eight JKAS officers transferred

Srinagar Aug 7: The J&K administration on Sunday transferred eight JKAS officers in the civil administration.
As per a government order issued to this effect, Preeti Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Katra Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Jammu against an available vacancy. Gias-ul-Maq, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gool, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Gool, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ramban, against an available vacancy.
Sartaj Hussain, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Estates, Kashmir against an available vacancy. Parvinder Kour, Deputy Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Jammu Municipal Corporation, against an available vacancy.
Parveen Akhter, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Jammu against an available vacancy.
Nagesh Singh, ETO, City Excise Range (North), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Samba, relieving Sunil Kumar, Project Manager IWMP, Samba of the additional charge of the post. Noor-ud-din Bhat, CTO (Enforcement), Central, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Bandipore, against an available vacancy. Gurpinder Singh, State Taxes Officer in the office of Deputy Commissioner (Stamps), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Pooch, against an available vacancy.