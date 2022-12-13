Elderly couple dies in road accident in J&K’s Doda

Doda, Dec 13: An elderly couple including a retired Tehsil Supplies Officer(TSO) were killed on Tuesday when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Assar on Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway.
The deceased have been identified as retired TSO Mangat Ram, 62, of Chilli, Bhalessa and his wife Shakuntala Devi, 58.
Police said that the elderly couple was on its way to Jammu from Gandoh, when the car driven by the retired government officer met with an accident near Jathi village of Assar, 38 km from Doda town.
Police and local volunteers rushed to the spot and shifted the couple to nearby hospital, where doctors declared wife as brought dead, while husband was shifted to Associate Hospital GMC Doda, where he also succumbed to his injuries.
Medical Superintendent of GMC Doda, Dr Yudhvir Singh while confirming the incident said that husband, who was critically injured in the mishap was shifted to GMC Doda, but he also succumbed to his injuries during treatment.