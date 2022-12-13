Elderly couple dies in road accident in J&K’s Doda

Doda, Dec 13: An elderly couple including a retired Tehsil Supplies Officer(TSO) were killed on Tuesday when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Assar on Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway.

The deceased have been identified as retired TSO Mangat Ram, 62, of Chilli, Bhalessa and his wife Shakuntala Devi, 58.