Elderly man dies mysteriously | Family claims murder

Jammu, Mar 26: An elderly person today succumbed after he was found unconscious in DPS Lane near Residency Road in Jammu district’s old City area under mysterious circumstances.
The deceased was identified as Rohit Kumar (80), son of Mela Ram, resident of house number 265 at DPS Lane in Prem Nagar.
“The deceased was found unconscious in DPS Lane with a head injury. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu where he was pronounced dead,” said the police.
Police said that the deceased had a head injury due to which he succumbed in the hospital.
“We have lodged an FIR at Police Post Residency Road and investigation in the case into the mysterious death is underway,” said police and added that the post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted.
However, the family members of the deceased have claimed that he was murdered by unidentified persons.
The wife of the deceased person told media persons that: “He was standing on the roadside while his nose and mouth were badly bleeding.”
“I ran towards him to know what happened to him. Before he could become unconscious, he told me he knows who has beaten him. He asked me to wait and assured me he would tell her. However, he fainted,” she claimed.