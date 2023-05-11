Elderly man killed in hit-and-run case in J&K's Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, May 11: A 58-year-old man on way to his home in Bhaderwah was killed by a speeding car on Doda-Bhaderwah national highway on Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police claimed to have identified the vehicle in the hit and run case.

Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Kameshwar Puri said that the police learnt about an elderly man’s body lying in a pool of blood near Senai bridge on Bhalla - Bhaderwah stretch of Doda-Pathankot highway, 16 km from Bhaderwah town.

"During inquiry, the deceased was identified as Mir Din (58) who lived in village Massri with his wife and children. He had been out for some work and was walking back to his village, when he was hit by a speeding car and had received multiple injuries due to which he died on spot," said Puri.