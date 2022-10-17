Election for Congress president | 95 % voting recorded in J&K

Jammu, Oct 17: Around 95 percent voting was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir in the elections for the post of Congress President on Monday. The votes were polled simultaneously in Srinagar and Jammu headquarters of the party.
MP Ranjit Ranjan, who is Returning Officer for J&K, in an official statement, said, “Out of 340, 321 votes polled in J&K which comes to around 95 percent." In Jammu region, 93 percent polling was recorded.
Assistant Pradesh Returning Officer (APRO) Dr Amee Yagnik along with another APRO Sukhwant Singh Brar, at the close of poll here in Jammu, disclosed that 151 votes were polled in Jammu.