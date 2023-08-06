Election management plan discussed at Udhampur

Udhampur, Aug 6: District Election Officer, Udhampur, Sachin Kumar Vaishya convened a meeting of officers of concerned departments to review preparedness for District level election management plan.
Threadbare discussion was held on various issues including district level election management plan, special provision for specially-abled voters, security arrangement plan, Transport management, Expenditure Monitoring, Training, Media Monitoring Committee and other related issues.
The DEO sensitised the officers about their responsibilities. The DEO also highlighted the importance of the process of electoral registration and electoral roll revision and urged the participants to work diligently to complete the process of electoral registration within given timeframe.