Eleven persons injured in bus-truck collision in Lakhanpur

Jammu, May 25: Atleast 11 people, mostly passengers of a bus, were wounded in a road accident in Lakhanpur on Jammu-Pathankot highway.
Police sources said that a truck and a bus collided with each other in Lakhanpur wounding atleast 11 people. Following the road accident, the injured were evacuated and shifted to the hospital for their treatment. Three of them were stated to be critical.
Meanwhile, police have also started investigation into the incident with the registration of FIR in the road accident.