Embezzlement in PHE works|ACB raids 11 locations in Jammu division

Official sources stated that the raids were conducted following complaints of embezzlement in works worth crores of rupees.

Acting swiftly on the complaints of embezzlement, the sleuths of Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau raided several offices of the Jal Shakti Department across the Jammu region this morning, they said.

“ACB teams conducted simultaneous raids across the Jammu region in offices of the Public Health and Engineering Department (Jal Shakti). They raided offices in Kathua, Jammu Rural, Jammu Urban, Poonch, Ramban, Nowshera, Dharmadi areas of the region,” said official sources. In Ramban, raid was conducted at the Executive Engineer hydraulic division PHE (Jal Shakhti) office.