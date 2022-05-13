Emotions run high as Rahul Bhat cremated in Jammu

Witnesses said that emotions ran high when last rites of the slain KP employee were performed at Bantalab cremation ground.

However, following the cremation, the Kashmiri migrants held a protest on the Janipur road against the killing and demanded adequate security for the KP employees and their families in Kashmir.

However, the protesters dispersed peacefully, the witnesses said.

As the mortal remains of Rahul Bhat reached his home in Durga Nagar area of Jammu on Friday morning, his relatives wept inconsolably, reported news agency PTI.



Rahul Bhat's wife and daughter, who were putting up with him at Sheikhpora migrant colony in Budgam, accompanied the body as it arrived here from Kashmir.



His brother Sunny lit the pyre at the Buntalab cremation ground as chants of "long live Rahul Bhat" rented the air.



Meanwhile, hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits gathered at Bhat's house in Jammu for the last rites.



The community members, including Rahul Bhat's family, accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of making young Kashmiri Hindus "cannon fodder" in the name of rehabilitation of the community.



They also said the incident has shattered their dream of resettling permanently in the valley.



You (BJP) have formulated a plan to get young Kashmiri Pandits killed in the name of giving them jobs and rehabilitating them," Soon Nath Bhat, a relative of Rahul Bhat said.



Such people are sitting ducks for terrorists who are using them for target practice , he added.

