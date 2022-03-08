Employees apportioned to Ladakh UT not to be appointed or promoted against J&K posts: Govt

Jammu, Mar 8: The government on Tuesday stated that the employees apportioned to the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh will not be considered for promotions or appointments against the posts allocated to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, except those belonging to the “Joint Services or Cadres”.

It stated that the promotions or appointments in Jammu and Kashmir will be considered against the posts allocated to the UT (J&K) only.