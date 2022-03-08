Employees apportioned to Ladakh UT not to be appointed or promoted against J&K posts: Govt

Jammu, Mar 8: The government on Tuesday stated that the employees apportioned to the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh will not be considered for promotions or appointments against the posts allocated to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, except those belonging to the “Joint Services or Cadres”.
It stated that the promotions or appointments in Jammu and Kashmir will be considered against the posts allocated to the UT (J&K) only.
The posts allocated to Ladakh UT will be excluded while considering any such exercise, except for the services falling under JKAS, JKPS and JKFS, already declared as “Joint Services or Cadres” till creation of separate feeder cadres.
Similarly, the employees apportioned to the Ladakh UT will be excluded from “Seniority or eligibility list” and will not be considered for promotions in J&K UT with the retrospective effect from November 15, 2021.
This has been notified by the General Administration Department (GAD) after clarifications have been sought by the Administrative Departments with regard to promotion or inclusion of the employees apportioned to the Ladakh UT against cadre strength of J&K UT, after the apportionment of employees between the two UTs. “The matter has been examined in the General Administration Department and thus the clarifications have been notified for information of all Administrative Departments,” Principal Secretary GAD Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said in a circular.
On November 15, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha had apportioned the manpower between the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh.
As a part of apportionment, in exercise of powers under Section 89 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, 11189 employees of 33 departments were apportioned to the Union Territory of Ladakh.
Dwivedi said it was inter-alia clarified vide Circular No 20-JK(GAD) of 2021dated June 19, 2021, that officers or officials “who are provisionally continuing to serve in connection with the affairs of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh are to be considered for promotions as per eligibility, by the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir notwithstanding allocation of posts to the Union Territory of Ladakh and against the combined cadre strength or vacancies till final apportionment of employees.”
However the final apportionment of employees of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir between Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh was notified vide Government Order No 1212-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated November 15, 2021.
“Further, the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service (JKPS) and Jammu and Kashmir Forest (Gazetted) Service (JKFS) have been declared 'Joint Services or Cadres' for the two Union Territories vide S.O. 428 dated December 21, 2021, till final decision regarding creation of separate feeder cadres for the respective Services in the Union Territory of Ladakh by the competent authority,” Dwivedi said.
In this backdrop, the Administrative Departments had sought clarifications.
“Consequent upon the apportionment of manpower between Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh, the promotions or appointments in Jammu and Kashmir shall be considered against the posts allocated to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir only. The posts allocated to Union Territory of Ladakh shall be excluded while considering any such exercise except for the services falling under the ambit of S.O. 428 dated December 21, 2021,” Principal Secretary GAD said.
“The employees apportioned to Union Territory of Ladakh vide Government Order No 1212-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated November 15, 2021 shall be excluded from 'Seniority list or Eligibility list' and such employees shall not be considered for promotions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir w.e.f. November 15, 2021,” he further directed.