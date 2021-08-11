Employees to get 7-day leave to vacate ‘Darbar Move’ accommodation

The government Monday extended the period of special casual leaves while acceding to the request of the employees whose allotment of residential accommodation was cancelled by the Estates department in an order issued on June 29, 2021.

They have to vacate official accommodations by August 18, 2021.

GAD Commissioner Secretary M K Dwivedi, in partial modification of his earlier order issued on July 27, Tuesday instructed, “All Administrative Secretaries shall sanction one-time seven days special casual leave in favour of all concerned employees for vacating residential accommodation at Jammu and Srinagar as the case may be.”

“Further, the Managing Director J&K Road Transport Corporation should depute one officer each (with name, designation and contact number) at Civil Secretariat, Jammu and Civil Secretariat, Srinagar for facilitating hassle-free transportation of belongings of the Darbar Move employees from Jammu to Srinagar or Srinagar to Jammu,” he directed.

Earlier, Dwivedi, in his order issued on July 27, had asked all the administrative departments and Heads of the Departments to sanction three days special casual leave in favour of all concerned employees for vacating residential accommodations in the two capital cities.

The same order also extended the time period for vacation of residential accommodation at Jammu and Srinagar by a period of 30 days with effect from July 20.

Prior to it, the Estates department on June 29 had ordered the cancellation of allotment of 2198 residential accommodations in favour of Darbar Move employees in Jammu and Srinagar.

The employees were given 21 days to vacate.

Yet responding to the requests of the employees, the government had extended the time period for vacating accommodations.

“The Estates department should devise a proper mechanism for issuing hassle-free No Objection Certificates (NoCs) and clearances in favour of the employees, both in Jammu and Srinagar,” the July 27 order had said.

Meanwhile, a number of employees affected by this order complained that while the government cancelled their allotted accommodations, it took no action in case of those blue-eyed persons who were occupying the government quarters without authorisation.

They were not even paying any rent yet were enjoying free electricity and all other facilities at the expense of the government, they alleged.