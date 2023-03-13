Empowerment of women is central to BJP policy: Ravinder Raina

Raina, while felicitating the women achievers said that the Mahila Morcha activists should approach women voters in every district and tell them about the benefits of various Government schemes. He mentioned women centric schemes like cooking gas, toilets, opening bank accounts housing etc. He asserted that over 25 crore women are believed to have benefited from the Jan Dhan scheme alone, under which bank accounts without any mandatory minimum balance are opened while the numbers of beneficiaries from other schemes also run into several crores.

Kavinder Gupta stated that acknowledging the outstanding achievements of services of women from various fields also promotes their achievements and serves as a source of inspiration to others in society.