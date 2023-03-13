Empowerment of women is central to BJP policy: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Mar 13: Mahila Morcha of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu anf Kashmir felicitated distinguished women achievers of J&K selected from various fields by awarding them with ‘Sushma Swaraj Award’ at BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar Jammu, a press release said.
J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, BJP General Secretary Dr DK Manyal, former Minister Priya Sethi, All Morcha Incharge Munish Sharma, BJP Vice-President Anuradha Charak, BJP Secretary Veenu Khanna, President BJP Mahila Morcha Sanjita Dogra, BJP Spokesperson Purnima Sharma, and Mahil Morcha NEM Updesh Andotra were amongst those present during the felicitation ceremony.
"Empowerment of women is central to BJP policy and to recognis their endless efforts from home to every field now in today's world, BJP salutes them with the ‘Sushma Swaraj Award’," said Ravinder Raina.
Raina, while felicitating the women achievers said that the Mahila Morcha activists should approach women voters in every district and tell them about the benefits of various Government schemes. He mentioned women centric schemes like cooking gas, toilets, opening bank accounts housing etc. He asserted that over 25 crore women are believed to have benefited from the Jan Dhan scheme alone, under which bank accounts without any mandatory minimum balance are opened while the numbers of beneficiaries from other schemes also run into several crores.
Kavinder Gupta stated that acknowledging the outstanding achievements of services of women from various fields also promotes their achievements and serves as a source of inspiration to others in society.