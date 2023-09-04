Jammu

Terrorist killed, two security personnel injured as encounter breaks out in Reasi

“Encounter going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of #Chassana. Police and Army on the job.”
File photo (for representation)
File photo (for representation)ANI

Srinagar, Sep 04: A terrorist was killed and a policeman wounded in an encounter in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

A senior police official said that the encounter broke out in the Tuli area of Chassana following inputs about the presence of two terrorists.

“Encounter started at #Reasi on the basis of #Police input regarding presence of 02 terrorists,” said ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh on X (formerly Twitter).

“Encounter going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of #Chassana. Police and Army on the job.”

He said that a terrorist was killed so far in the encounter, while a policeman was injured.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com