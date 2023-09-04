Terrorist killed, two security personnel injured as encounter breaks out in Reasi

Srinagar, Sep 04: A terrorist was killed and a policeman wounded in an encounter in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
A senior police official said that the encounter broke out in the Tuli area of Chassana following inputs about the presence of two terrorists.
“Encounter started at #Reasi on the basis of #Police input regarding presence of 02 terrorists,” said ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh on X (formerly Twitter).
“Encounter going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of #Chassana. Police and Army on the job.”
He said that a terrorist was killed so far in the encounter, while a policeman was injured.