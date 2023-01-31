English language lab inaugurated at Police Public School Jammu

Jammu, Jan 31: In an impressive function held at the school campus of Police Public School Jammu, M. K. Sinha, ADGP Hqrs inaugurated the English language lab in the presence of Arun Tandon, Consultant, GD Pharmaceuticals.
The 20-seated English Language Lab with sophisticated equipment has been established in the school under Corporate Social Responsibility by GD Pharmaceuticals, the makers of Boroline.
Dr. Rubinder Kaur, Chairperson, Management Committee, J&K PWWA/PPSs, who could not preside the function due to her pressing commitments, thanked Arun Tandon and appreciated his efforts for coming forward to augment the existing infrastructure of the school by establishing a 10-meter Indoor Shooting Range and a full-fledged English Language Lab and hoped that the association of GD Pharmaceuticals with the school will continue to flourish in future. On the occasion, while thanking the management of GD Pharmaceuticals, on behalf of the PHQ and members of the Management Committee, J&K PWWA/PPSs, M. K. Sinha, said English is a truly global “lingua franca and the newly established English Language Lab will definitely prove to be a very helpful tool for the students of the school.”
“The students will listen to model pronunciation recorded by experts, can record their own performances, compare it with the model pronunciation, and do self-assessments for improving their soft skills.”
In his address, Arun Tandon, Consultant, GD Pharmaceuticals, highly appreciated the untiring efforts of Dilbag Singh, DGP J&K Police, Dr. Rubinder Kaur, Chairperson, J&K PWWA/PPSs and members of the Management Committee, J&K PWWA/PPSs for meticulously running J&K Police Public Schools at various districts for providing quality education at highly subsidised rates to the “wards of martyred, deceased, serving, retired police personnel, SPOs and the local populace.”