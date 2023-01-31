English language lab inaugurated at Police Public School Jammu

The 20-seated English Language Lab with sophisticated equipment has been established in the school under Corporate Social Responsibility by GD Pharmaceuticals, the makers of Boroline.

Dr. Rubinder Kaur, Chairperson, Management Committee, J&K PWWA/PPSs, who could not preside the function due to her pressing commitments, thanked Arun Tandon and appreciated his efforts for coming forward to augment the existing infrastructure of the school by establishing a 10-meter Indoor Shooting Range and a full-fledged English Language Lab and hoped that the association of GD Pharmaceuticals with the school will continue to flourish in future. On the occasion, while thanking the management of GD Pharmaceuticals, on behalf of the PHQ and members of the Management Committee, J&K PWWA/PPSs, M. K. Sinha, said English is a truly global “lingua franca and the newly established English Language Lab will definitely prove to be a very helpful tool for the students of the school.”