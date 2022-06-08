Enquiry ordered into alleged embezzlement of Rs 29 lakh in Geology and Mining Dept

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Abdul Majid Bhat, Director Finance, Higher Education Department J&K, as Inquiry Officer to conduct enquiry into the involvement of officers/officials, then posted in the Treasury Office, New Plot Jammu, on the charges of embezzlement and crediting of GPF withdrawal amount of Rupees 29.00 lac into the official account of Geology and Mining Department Jammu, instead into the accounts of subscribers, and submit his report with specific recommendations, within 15 days from the date of issuance of this order”, news agency GNS quoted an order saying.

The (enquiry) officer shall be assisted by the Accounts Officer Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries, Jammu.