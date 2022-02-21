Ensure benefits of welfare schemes reach masses: Raina

Jammu, Feb 21:BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) J&K unit President RavinderRaina Monday exhorted the BJP’s Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha leaders to ensure that the benefits of the welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister NarendraModi-led government reach the common masses.
A statement of BJP issued here said that addressing a meeting organised by BJP SC Morcha, Raina reviewed the overall working and performance of the Morcha and discussed plans of the party.
He insisted all members work hard at the grassroots level and each worker is ready to complete all mandals and booths.
Raina told them to complete the organisational structure to ensure that the benefits of the welfare schemes launched by the Modi-led government should reach the people.
Meanwhile, prominent political personalities of Jammu joined BJP in Raina’s presence.
Welcoming them into the party fold, Raina said that the party had high hopes that these entrants would now work dedicatedly in the future to strengthen the party and abide by the party principles.
He said that a BJP worker joins the organisation as a member of the family and does so for the rest of life as the workers of BJP had pledged to serve the nation without any self benefits.