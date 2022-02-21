Ensure benefits of welfare schemes reach masses: Raina

Jammu, Feb 21:BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) J&K unit President RavinderRaina Monday exhorted the BJP’s Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha leaders to ensure that the benefits of the welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister NarendraModi-led government reach the common masses.

A statement of BJP issued here said that addressing a meeting organised by BJP SC Morcha, Raina reviewed the overall working and performance of the Morcha and discussed plans of the party.