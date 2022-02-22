Ensure socio-political empowerment of women: Farooq

A statement of NC issued here said that interacting with the workers of NC’s women’s wing, Abdullah said that the NC had all along provided a platform to women to grow as leaders for playing an effective role in policy planning and decision making.

He said that as a result of the concerted efforts during various spells of the NC government, several measures like impetus on female literacy, reservation in local self-governance, and 50 percent seats in medical colleges had resulted in desired results.