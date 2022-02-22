Ensure socio-political empowerment of women: Farooq

Jammu, Feb 22: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Tuesday called for focused socio-political empowerment of women, saying that this could enable them to play their significant role in society.
A statement of NC issued here said that interacting with the workers of NC’s women’s wing, Abdullah said that the NC had all along provided a platform to women to grow as leaders for playing an effective role in policy planning and decision making.
He said that as a result of the concerted efforts during various spells of the NC government, several measures like impetus on female literacy, reservation in local self-governance, and 50 percent seats in medical colleges had resulted in desired results.
Sharing the concern of women speakers, the NC president said that prices of essentials were skyrocketing with LPG prices going up steeply and housewives were facing the major brunt.
Abdullah urged the cadre to reach out to the people and help them seek redressal to their problems, which have multiplied due to anti-poor policies of the government.