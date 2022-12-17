Ensure strict adherence to RTI Act provisions: GAD

General Administration Department (GAD) Secretary DrPiyushSingla, in a circular, also instructed that all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments and Managing Directors would conduct fortnightly reviews to ascertain the status of disposal of RTI applications received in their offices and furnish the compliance report in this regard to the GAD.

“The objective of the Right to Information Act, 2005 is to empower citizens by way of promoting transparency and accountability in the working of the government and eradicating corruption to make democracy work for the people in real sense. An informed citizen is well equipped to keep necessary vigil on the instruments of governance and make the government more accountable towards the citizens,” DrSingla said.