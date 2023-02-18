Ensure zero tolerance for crime against women: SSP Samba to SHOs

SSP Samba further directed all the supervisory officers, SDPOs and SHOs to thoroughly examine all inquest proceedings, especially pertaining to suspicious deaths of the women and take necessary action under law wherein warranted. Moreover, all pending under-investigation cases in which women were the victims should be cleared on merits without inordinate delay and after arresting accused, challans should be produced in the courts of law for judicial determination in a time bound manner, he instructed.

This was the second crime review meeting chaired by the Senior Superintendent of Police Samba Benam Tosh after taking over as district police chief and during the meeting, all under investigating cases registered at all the police stations of district Samba were discussed in detail and directions were issued to bring investigation in all cases to logical conclusion on merits.