Every political, social arena touched by works of PM Modi: Chugh

Jammu, Oct 16: BJP national general secretary and Prabhari J&K Tarun Chugh on Sunday stated that in the contemporary politics every “political and social arena was touched by the philanthropic works of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this was motivating more and more people from different strata of life to join the party.”
Chugh, accompanied by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, Dr Devinder Manyal, Balwant Singh Mankotia, and other BJP leaders, was welcoming the new entrants into the party fold.
Rajeshwar Singh ex district president NPP Samba, Sudesh Sharma ex district president NPP, Rafiq Chandel, Dr Parduman Singh chairman Dogri Research Forum, Darshan Kotwal president Transport Union Udhampur, Anil Rakwal president Maharaja Gulab Singh Brigade, Rashpal Singh chairman Transport Union Udhampur along with several members, Sarpanches, Panches and supporters joined BJP on the occasion.
Chugh, while welcoming the new entrants, said that it was the people-oriented policies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government that had won the hearts of all the people cutting across the regions and religions.
“PM Modi has led the nation during the time of the COVID crisis and made every Indian proud by taking a leadership role in the whole world. Highly motivated by the strong nationalist policies of the BJP and the dedicated leadership of the party, prominent personalities from political and social background are daily coming forward to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in order to serve society more efficiently,” Chugh said.
Raina said that BJP led J&K to a development path with a new vision led by the dreams of local people. He said, “BJP has successfully undone a number of wrongdoings done in J&K by the governments led by NC, PDP, and Congress. These parties mistreated lakhs of people belonging to various communities for decades and now BJP has delivered justice to them. This massive joining is self-explanatory about how the policies of BJP are being loved by the people.”
Kavinder Gupta said that the development policies of the Prime Minister led J&K to the path of peace and progress. He said, “Due to these policies, one is witnessing a fresh environment in the whole of Jammu & Kashmir best-suited for development.”