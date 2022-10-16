Every political, social arena touched by works of PM Modi: Chugh

Raina said that BJP led J&K to a development path with a new vision led by the dreams of local people. He said, “BJP has successfully undone a number of wrongdoings done in J&K by the governments led by NC, PDP, and Congress. These parties mistreated lakhs of people belonging to various communities for decades and now BJP has delivered justice to them. This massive joining is self-explanatory about how the policies of BJP are being loved by the people.”

Kavinder Gupta said that the development policies of the Prime Minister led J&K to the path of peace and progress. He said, “Due to these policies, one is witnessing a fresh environment in the whole of Jammu & Kashmir best-suited for development.”