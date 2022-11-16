Every town to decide what it wants to be during the upcoming MTMP: CS

Dr Mehta also laid emphasis on improving services provided to people. He strongly recommended saturating the CSS and Self Employment Schemes in these areas. He gave out that it is the programme of every Municipality and a specific city plan for each of them should be formulated at the end of this public outreach campaign. He asked the department to make a city development index so that it acts as a yardstick for each of them to prioritize their preferences.

The Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta gave a broad picture of the activities and objectives of this phase of My Town My Pride programme. He revealed that the Visiting Officers are going to be in the towns for 2 days. He also informed that before it a week long Jan Abhiyan for awareness of masses is to be conducted in all the 78 ULBs including the 2 Municipal Corporations as part of this outreach programme.