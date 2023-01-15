Evict Ex-ministers, MLAs from illegal encroachments before harassing poor farmers: AAP

Jammu, Jan 15: Coming down heavily on the Government for harassing the poor and marginalised sections of society on the pretext of encroachments and retrieval of state and forest lands from them, Harshdev Singh, Former Minister and senior AAP leader today called upon the Ex-Ministers, MLAs and bureaucrats to come clean on the issue before initiating eviction proceedings against the poor, hapless, un-influential villagers, nomads and other homeless people.