Ex ADGP Dr Masud Choudhary passes away

Jammu, Dec 16: Former Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), prominent social reformer, educationist and founder Vice Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) of Rajouri, Dr Masud Ahmed Choudhary passed away here, after a prolonged illness, on Friday morning.
He breathed his last at his residence in Gandhi Nagar. He was 78.
He was laid to rest at the Gujjar Colony graveyard. Prior to this, his Nimaz-e-Jinaza was offered in the premises of Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust Jammu where thousands of people from across the community, besides other sections of the society, paid their last tribute to the departed soul.
He is survived by a son and two daughters.
Born on December 10, 1944, Masud Choudhary, a Law graduate, began his career as DySP in 1967 in J&K Police. He was later inducted to the IPS cadre. He contributed to the J&K Police in various capacities viz., District Police Chief of Jammu, Kathua, Poonch, Udhampur and Srinagar districts, SSP Vigilance Jammu and CID SB Jammu.
As DIG he was posted at Vigilance J&K, Jammu-Kathua range, Administrator PHQ, Director Police Academy. He served as IGP and ADGP Crime and Railways J&K and retired as ADGP Police Headquarters in the year 2003.
He also served as the Vice Chancellor of BGSBU, Rajouri for a period of six years. He also established Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust, KB Public School, Gojri Research Institute and many other cultural and educational institutions and also contributed to the downtrodden sections of society, especially Gujjars and Bakerwals.
His demise has been widely condoled in social, political and administrative circles. Ex-Chief Ministers of J&K and several former ministers too shared their grief over his demise and paid glowing tributes to the former ADGP.
A National Conference statement said that the party president and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over the demise of prominent educator, social reformer, ex ADGP and former VC Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University.
Democratic Azad Party chief and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad too expressed grief over the demise of Masud Ahmed Choudhary and termed it as a big loss to the Gujjar community.
In his condolence message, Omar said, “A relentless social worker, Masud Choudary worked to uplift the Gujjar community through various social initiatives including the Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust. His loss will be deeply felt. May Allah grant him Jannat. I send my condolences to my colleagues Javed Rana sahib and Zeeshan Rana,” he said.
Former minister and senior National Conference leader Mian Altaf Ahmed, while condoling the demise of Dr Masud, recalled his contribution in different fields.
Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari also paid glowing tributes to the former ADGP.
In his condolence message, Altaf Bukhari expressed shock over his demise and remembered his contribution towards the marginalized section of society. He said, “His contribution to society is unforgettable especially in the field of education. He showed the path to the people, especially the neglected section of society, to work hard to achieve social, economical, educational, and political upliftment.”
Later Altaf Bukhari accompanied by senior leaders visited the residence of former ADGP in Jammu and met the bereaved family to express their condolences.
Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana, while expressing profound grief and shock over the passing away of former ADGP and ex-Vice Chancellor BGSB University, described it a great loss to the Union Territory.
Rana visited the residence of the deceased to convey condolences and express solidarity with the bereaved family at this hour of grief.
“Dr Masud Chaudhary was a brave police officer and an able administrator who served Jammu and Kashmir in various capacities and left an indelible mark of devoted and dedicated contribution over decades,” Rana said, adding that he would be remembered for his qualities of head and heart. “His selfless service to the people in general and the Gujjar Bakerwal community in particular has been characteristic of his multifaceted personality,” he added.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) leaders too deeply mourned the sad demise of former ADGP and founder of Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust.
Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust (GDCT), in a statement issued to press, paid glowing tributes to its founder patron Dr Masud Choudhary.
“Dr Masud dedicated his whole life for the betterment of society and hopefully Allah will reward his soul by granting highest place in Jannat. His passing away is an irreparable loss to society in general and community in particular. In the Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust, he also established the Begum Akbar Jahaan Research Library consisting of thousands of books of various languages and streams. He worked hard to establish Dr Masud Choudhary Tribal Museum in the GDCT Complex.
“Prominent personalities of civil society of Jammu city, all GDCT Trustees, staff and students of Brigadier K B Public School, and large number of people who travelled all along from far off areas like Pir-Panjal, Chenab Valley and Kashmir Valley attended Namaz-e-Janaza. Notably large number of women from various sections of society also visited GDCT to pay him respect,” Trust said.
“All the Trustees of GDCT pledge to follow the path laid down by him and to continue his mission. We express our deepest condolences to the family of Dr Masud Ahmed Choudhary,” it added.