Ex-Enforcement Officer LAWDA penalised for violating Master Plan, HC orders

As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, the FIRs 48/2015, 52/2015, 53/2015 and 54/2015 were registered in Police Station Vigilance Office, Kashmir (VoK), Srinagar, against Shah Sikander, the then in-charge DySP (now retired), by the Vigilance Organization, Kashmir (now ACB) under Sections 5(1) (e) and 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of RPC.

He was arrested on March 14, 2017 and remained in Police custody for more than 48 hours.