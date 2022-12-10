Ex-Minister, Sarpanch, social activist call on LG

Sukhnandan Choudhary, former Minister, met the Lt Governor and apprised him about various issues of public importance including development of border areas and welfare of the people. Earlier, a delegation led by Randhir Sharma, Sarpanch, Palli panchayat apprised the Lt Governor about the status of developmental initiatives in the panchayat. They also discussed the restoration of Cricket ground and developing a community facilitation centre for people of the panchayat.