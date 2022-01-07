Ex MLC Choudhary Fateh Muhammad passes away

Jammu, Jan 7: Former MLC and senior Gujjar leader from Congress Choudhary Fateh Muhammad passed away on Friday at his residence at Gandhi Nagar here after a prolonged illness. He was 97.
Born in a village Darsopur Miran Sahib Jammu to Zaildar Choudhary Hashim Ali in December 1924, Chudhary Fateh Muhammad served as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) for two times between 1972 to 1978 and 1978-1984. During the late sixties, he served as the Managing Director JAKFED. He remained an active member of Indian National Congress (INC) for around 5 decades.
He is survived by his three sons and three daughters. His Nimaz-e-Janaza was performed at Gandhi Nagar graveyard.
Many political leaders and scholars of the Gujjar community expressed deep condolences on his sad demise. JKPCC chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir, in his condolence message, said in his passing away, the party lost an industrious soldier. “His passing away has created a void which will not be easy to fill for many years. I express my sympathies with the bereaved family and his followers. “Late Fateh Muhammed was a dedicated, sincere and loyal soldier of the party. He always remained committed to the cause of strengthening the party and serving the people of his area to the best of his ability,” he added.
JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, while condoling his demise, remembered his contribution to the society.
Apni Party vice president and former minister Choudhary Zulfikar Ali, while condoling his demise, said he was a true representative of nomads who worked for their social, economic and political upliftment. He also recalled his association with the deceased leader Fateh Muhammed.