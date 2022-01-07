Ex MLC Choudhary Fateh Muhammad passes away

He is survived by his three sons and three daughters. His Nimaz-e-Janaza was performed at Gandhi Nagar graveyard.

Many political leaders and scholars of the Gujjar community expressed deep condolences on his sad demise. JKPCC chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir, in his condolence message, said in his passing away, the party lost an industrious soldier. “His passing away has created a void which will not be easy to fill for many years. I express my sympathies with the bereaved family and his followers. “Late Fateh Muhammed was a dedicated, sincere and loyal soldier of the party. He always remained committed to the cause of strengthening the party and serving the people of his area to the best of his ability,” he added.