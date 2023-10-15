Ex Principal GMC Jammu Dr Mumtaz Goni passes away

She was the sister of senior leader of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Mohd Aslam Goni.

DPAP chairman and the former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, shared his condolences on the social media platform ‘X’ (previously called Twitter).

“I express my grief and sorrow at the sad demise of Dr Mumtaz Goni, the sister of our senior leader, Mohd Aslam Goni Sahib. Her passing is a personal loss to me as I knew her as an exceptional administrator and the principal at GMC Jammu. She was also a compassionate doctor who touched the lives of thousands of patients. In this hour of sorrow, I stand in solidarity with the Goni family and offer my prayers for the departed soul,” Azad wrote.