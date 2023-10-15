Ex Principal GMC Jammu Dr Mumtaz Goni passes away

Jammu, Oct 15: The Namaz-e-Janaza of former Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu Dr Mumtaz Goni Nomani was performed at Al Noor Masjid, Greater Kailash on Sunday evening.
Dr Nomani, the wife of late IPS officer and former ADGP late Azhar Nomani, passed away in Delhi, after a brief illness on Saturday evening.
She was the sister of senior leader of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Mohd Aslam Goni.
DPAP chairman and the former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, shared his condolences on the social media platform ‘X’ (previously called Twitter).
“I express my grief and sorrow at the sad demise of Dr Mumtaz Goni, the sister of our senior leader, Mohd Aslam Goni Sahib. Her passing is a personal loss to me as I knew her as an exceptional administrator and the principal at GMC Jammu. She was also a compassionate doctor who touched the lives of thousands of patients. In this hour of sorrow, I stand in solidarity with the Goni family and offer my prayers for the departed soul,” Azad wrote.
Former J&K DGP and senior DPAP leader Dr S P Vaid in his condolence message on ‘X’ wrote, “Dr Mumtaz Goni was an exceptionally graceful lady and a great human being. As a doctor she touched many lives. RIP.”
DPAP spokesperson Thakur Randeep Bhandari also condoled her demise and prayed to the Almighty to grant peace and strength to her family to cope with this terrible loss.