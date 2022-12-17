Ex-SHRC chairman, retired CJ Meghalaya, ex SAC member among 177 persons lose excess security cover

“The police personnel of security Wing deployed with various protected persons, as PSOs, are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect,” read an order issued by ADGP Security J&K, while referring to an annexure of 177 protected persons, including judicial members (serving and retired), politicians, serving and retired IAS, IPS officers.

“Further, the salary of PSOs who did not report for PSO refresher course would be kept withheld and departmental action initiated against them. Besides, these PSOs shall also be treated as withdrawn from their place of deployment,” the order mentioned.