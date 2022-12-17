Ex-SHRC chairman, retired CJ Meghalaya, ex SAC member among 177 persons lose excess security cover

Jammu, Dec 17: Former chairperson J&K SHRC retired Chief Justice B A Nazki, retired High Court judge and former Chief Justice of Meghalaya Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir, retired Justice and ex-State Accountability Commission (SAC) member Hakim ImtiyazHussain are among 177 protected persons whose “excess security cover” has been withdrawn by the J&K Security Headquarters with immediate effect.
“The police personnel of security Wing deployed with various protected persons, as PSOs, are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect,” read an order issued by ADGP Security J&K, while referring to an annexure of 177 protected persons, including judicial members (serving and retired), politicians, serving and retired IAS, IPS officers.
“Further, the salary of PSOs who did not report for PSO refresher course would be kept withheld and departmental action initiated against them. Besides, these PSOs shall also be treated as withdrawn from their place of deployment,” the order mentioned.
Besides, the excess security cover of retired Justice MuzaffarHussain Attar and former senior Additional Advocate General of J&K Bashir Ahmad Dar has also been withdrawn.
Among others, MasoodSamoon-IAS (retired), SahilSangral-lPS, Shabir Ahmad Malik-SP, Javid Hassan Bhat SSP, Zubair Ahmad Khan SSP, Fayaz Ahmad Lone, JKPS, MaqsoodZaman SSP, Manzoor Ahmad Mir SSP, NighalAman SP, AshiqHussainTak SP, Imran Farooq JKPS, Aftab Ahmad Mir JKPS, Sheikh AdilMushtaq JKPS, Aijaz Ahmad Malik JKPS, Ifroz Ahmad SP, Atul Sharma-JKPS, Raja ZuhaibTanveer SP, Rasiq Ahmad Mir SP, Sajad Ahmad Dar SP, Dr S P Vaid-IPS DGP (retired), Munir Ahmad Khan-IPS (retired ADGP), Mubarak Ahmad Ganie-IPS retired IGP, Rouf-ul-Hassan retired IGP, A S Bali -IPS retired IGP, Mohammad Amin Anjum ( Manhas) IPS, Mohammad Amin Shah-IPS retired IGP, Jagjeet Kumar-IPS retired IGP, Ali Mohammad Bhat -IPS retired DIG, Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie retired DIG, Bashir Ahmad Shah-SP, ShabirGeelani retired SSP, Mohammad Shafi Mir SSP and GhulamMohi-Ud-Din Andrabi retired SP have also lost excess security cover.
Among major politicians Ishfaq Ahmad Gilkar, MasratKar, NasirAslamWani (Sogami), Kafil-ul-Rehman, Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, Peer Afaq Ahmad, PeerzadaGhulam Ahmad Shah, Syed Abdul Rashid Peer, Ali Mohammad Dar, Farooq Ahmad Shah (retired IAS), DrSajadShafi,Javid Ahmad Rana, Altaf Ahmad Wani , Shafqat Ali Watali (IPS, retired IGP), Ghulam Ahmad Mir, TajMohi-ud-Din, Mohammad Iqbal Mir, Abdul Majeed Rather (retired SSP) and ZubairMasoodi lost their excess security cover.
Shah Amir, Abdul Waheed Ahmad, Advocate Raja Reyaz Ahmad Khan, Advocate MohsinQadri, retired Justice BrijLalBhat, Syed MuzaffarHussain, Mushtaq Ahmad Zaroo, Farooq Ahmad Kathwari, GhulamNabi Mir, Kaniz Fatima and Mohammad YousufWani were among other protected persons related to judiciary, who lost excess security cover in this exercise.