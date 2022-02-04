Execution of PMDP projects expedited in J&K, says govt

As per an official handout, the expenditure on the PMDP has reached upto Rs 34,653 crore ending October 2021 "resulting in fast moving improvement of physical infrastructure here".

It said that 21 major projects funded by the PMDP have been either completed or substantially completed and nine projects are likely to be completed by this financial year.

The government said that J&K has achieved 100% household electrification under Saubhagya scheme before the target date and 3,57,405 beneficiaries have been covered saying it has "embarked on path of smart metering and around 20 Lakh consumers shall be covered under Smart Metering Programme".

"As of now, installation of two lakh meters is already under way and installation of another six lakh is being finalized under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, " it said.

"Further to improve the power infrastructure as well as distribution in Jammu and Kashmir, Government is committed to increase power generation of J&K as the UT is vast potential for Hydroelectricity. Power projects with 3500 MW capacity are going to solve most of the power woes in Jammu and Kashmir".