Jammu
Explosives recovered from passenger bus in Jammu
Jammu, June 15: Police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered explosives from a public transport bus at Jajjar Kotli in Jammu district.
A police spokesman said that during a routine security excercise and checking at a naka, explosives in the form of gelatin sticks were recovered from a public transport bus at Jajjar Kotli.
Immediately, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called in and the explosives were detonated through a controlled mechanism.
A case under relevant sections of law registered in Police Station Jajjar Kotli while further investigation is underway, police said.